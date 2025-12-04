Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket Share New Acoustic Instrumental Song “In The Willows”

Home News Ajala Fields December 4th, 2025 - 7:47 PM

Singer-songwriter-guitarists Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket are thrilled to release “In The Willows,” the latest sampling off the pair’s forthcoming album, Celestun, out January 15, 2026, on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music. “In The Willows” is a stark yet intricately arranged song offering a great depth of feeling and artistic invention. Ramsey and Broemel’s juxtaposed guitar-playing styles and training align here and throughout the album to create rustic beauty and atmospheric power.

“In the Willows” is one of my favorite instrumental tracks on Celestun,” says Ramsey. “The mood that Carl’s playing added to the song captures me every time I hear it. I asked my daughter to name it for me and ‘In the Willows’ was the perfect title!” Listen to the new song below.

Ramsey and Broemel have spoken about how the album Celestun was conceived, “I’ve always wanted to make an instrumental album,” says Ramsey. “I enjoy instrumental music as much as I enjoy music with lyrics. It’s just a different path. There’s moments in life that call for that kind of thing. I think instrumental music can take you places sometimes that lyrics can’t.” “Sometimes the guitars write the songs for you,” Broemel says. “Just moving your hands around and letting things happen. It’s hard to describe how to write an instrumental guitar piece. For me, it does seem to kind of come out of the guitar, more than out of my brain.”