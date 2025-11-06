Thundercat Teams Up With Candy Crush Saga To Share Cover Of Diana Ross’ “Upside Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 3:12 PM

Thundercat returns with a new cover of “Upside Down,” which is released in collaboration with Candy Crush Saga®, out now through Brainfeeder. The new track arrives hot on the heels of Thundercat’s recent releases, “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” and “Children of the Baked Potato” (feat. Remi Wolf.) Candy Crush Saga has kicked off its latest Music Season by teaming up with Grammy-winning artist Thundercat to flip the iconic “Upside Down” into a multisensory world that is brought to life through a playable music video and limited-edition bone-conduction lollipops that literally let people taste the beat.

At the heart of the campaign is a one-of-a-kind playable music video that lets fans step inside the new track. As the beat builds, fans can match visuals in sets of three to gamify the story, triggering bursts of color, unlocking surprises and racking up points in a topsy-turvy, joy-filled ride. On another note, fans can catch Thundercat on his current tour of North America, including a date at III Points Festival in Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw in LA. people can purchase tickets HERE.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela