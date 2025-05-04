Thundercat, Channel Tres, Destructo & MxNxSTxR Join Forces For Collaborative New Single “What You Need”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 4th, 2025 - 10:48 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Thundercat, Channel Tres, Destructo, and MxNxSTxR (Ty Dolla $ign’s side project) have joined forces for a new single that feels like a night out in LA. It’s smooth, funky, and effortlessly catchy. “What You Need,” out now via All My Friends / EMPIRE, is a feel good jam that blends each artist’s strengths into something fresh.

Thundercat brings his signature falsetto and groovy basslines that wrap around you like a hug. It’s playful but precise, layered with a kind of retro warmth that feels made for dancing under a sunset. Channel Tres follows with his signature tone, delivering a verse that oozes confidence without even trying.

The track is co-produced by Destructo and MxNxSTxR, who clearly understand the assignment. There’s a real sense of community in this collab such as old friends reconnecting, creating from a shared love of music. Born during lockdown writing sessions and years in the making, “What You Need” is a reminder that sometimes the best music comes from people just having a good time together.

Thundercat recently performed at Coachella alongside Yo Gabba Gabba. Yes, that’s correct, Yo Gabba Gabba, and it was nothing short of amazing. To add on, in 2023, Channel Tres teamed up with Rochelle Jordan and Kaytranada for the songs “Lovers/Friends” and “Stuntin.”