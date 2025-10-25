Mac Miller’s Estate Released the 10th Anniversary Edition of GO:OD AM With Three Previously Unreleased Songs, “Royal Flush” Featuring Vinny Radio, “Cable Box” and “Carpe Diem”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 25th, 2025 - 3:14 PM

Mac Miller’s Estate has released a special version of his important album, GO:OD AM, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. This new release includes three songs that weren’t available before: “Royal Flush” featuring Vinny Radio, “Cable Box,” and “Carpe Diem.” These tracks were originally recorded during the making of GO:OD AM and are now available for streaming as well as on a 3LP vinyl edition.

The physical version of this special album is perfect for collectors. It comes in a fancy jacket with three parts made from shiny silver material. The cover has cut-out designs and two inner sleeves that show old photos, honoring the rapper’s important career. There’s also an extra yellow vinyl record with an etched design on one side to complete this amazing set. Miller fans will enjoy the new animated visuals that come with this release. Danaé Gosset, who has worked on other Miller projects, made these animations for the new songs. Sam Balaban also put together visualizers using videos from Justin Boyd and Rex Arrow for all original album tracks except “Rush Hour.”

To make the anniversary more special, new merchandise has been launched with the album, encouraging fans to celebrate GO:OD AM’s lasting influence. Fans can check out these new items on Miller’s website and enjoy a fresh connection with his ongoing creative spirit. The GO:OD AM (10th Anniversary) album is now available for listening, and there’s also a short film related to it that you can watch on YouTube.

GO:OD AM (10th Anniversary)

1. Doors

2. Brand Name

3. Rush Hour

4. Two Matches feat. Ab-Soul

5. 100 Grandkids

6. Time Flies

7. Weekend feat. Miguel

8. Clubhouse

9. In The Bag

10. Break The Law

11. Perfect Circle/God Speed

12. When In Rome

13. ROS

14. Cut The Check feat. Chief Keef

15. Ascension

16. Jump

17. The Festival feat. Little Dragon

18. Royal Flush feat. Vinny Radio

19. Cable Box

20. Carpe Diem