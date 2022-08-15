Turnstile and Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert Parted Ways

Turnstile

Brady Ebert, co-founder and guitarist of Turnstile, has parted ways with the band after 12 years together. According to Heavy Consequence, the band did not give a definitive answer for Ebert’s departure, but confirmed the news after months of fan speculation about Ebert’s absence from the band’s live performances and the “Turnstile Love Connection Tour”.

The band released the statement via Instagram Stories: “Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways. We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Love, Turnstile.” Ebert’s last performance with the band appears to be a March 2022 taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live! The move comes after drummer Daniel Fang filed a peace order against Ebert on August 4 that would ““prevent Ebert from abusing, contacting, or coming near Fang’s home or employment.” The order was revoked during a hearing on August 11, due to lack of evidence.

Turnstile has been having a very busy year; this summer, they performed at Lollapalooza’s Afterparty back in July. Their Spring 2022 tour ran from February to May of this year, and they unveiled a new animated music video for “Underwater Boi” back in February. They will make an appearance at Deftone’s Dia de los Deftones event on November 5.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi