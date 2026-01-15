Michelle Branch Shares Balladic New Piano Cover Of Turnstile’s “Never Enough”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 12:33 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, artist Michelle Branch has been sharing videos of herself performing intimate covers of various songs on social media and her latest version is a take on the title track of Turnstile‘s 2025 album, Never Enough. On the social media post, Branch expresses her love for Turnstile‘s music by saying: “Can’t get enough of this one from Turnstile.”

As for the music, the artist‘s transformative rendition transforms the song into a melancholy piano ballad that fills the air with a elegant and bittersweet sound of enchanting piano playing and beautiful vocal harmonies. Branch is an artist that is not afraid to show off her musical skills by covering music from other genres.