Sepultura Announce Final Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Biohazard, Exodus & Tribal Gaze

Today, hardcore band Biohazard has announced a major spring 2026 North American tour by joining Sepultura, Exodus and Tribal Gaze for a stacked run of dates celebrating heavy music across the continent. The tour kicks off on April 29, in Montclair, New Jersey and runs through on May 29, in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Biohazard vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei says: “Man, hitting the road with Sepultura and Exodus alongside my brothers in BIOHAZARD is gonna be pure chaos and adrenaline. Thrashin’ stages, crushin’ crowds, and livin’ the metal dream we’ve all bled for. Can’t wait to play the new songs from Divided We Fall and unleash this beast.”

On another note, the upcoming tour arrives as Biohazard continue their triumphant return with the release of their long awaited new album, Divided We Fall, which is out now through BLKIIBLK Records and it is the band’s first studio release in over a decade. The album blends the band’s unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal and streetwise groove with a sharpened edge for a fractured modern world.

Celebrating Life Though Pain Tour Dates

4/29 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

5/1 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

5/2 – London, ON – London Music Hall

5/4 -Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/5 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

5/6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

5/7 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

5/8 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

5/11 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

5/12 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

5/13 – Reading, PA – Reverb

5/15 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

5/17 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

5/19 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/21 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

5/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/23 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

5/25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

5/26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

5/28 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

5/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern