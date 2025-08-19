Biohazard Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Eyes On Six”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 12:54 PM

Today, Brooklyn hardcore band Biohazard has unleashed their explosive new single, “Eyes On Six,” which is from their upcoming album, Divided We Fall, the band‘s first studio release in over a decade, out on October 17, through BLKIIBLK. Reuniting the original lineup, “Eyes On Six” delivers a blistering statement of unity amid chaos and the it arrives alongside a powerful new music video.

While talking about the ditty, band member Billy Graziadei said: “You don’t have to come from the ‘cold streets’ to feel like the odds are stacked against you and to know what it feels like to rise above hard times and when we find ways to survive, against all odds, we adopt a mindset of welcoming challenges. Forged in fire, that strength and determination and grit and heart is the underlying credo of Biohazard. Knock us down nine times, we’ll get up a tenth time and push forward, no matter what! No matter where you come from, play your cards right, know who your friends are, and keep your circle tight!”

Biohazard’s upcoming release through BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in a storied career that began in the late ’80s, one defined by aggressive sound, socially conscious lyrics and an unwavering commitment to their roots.