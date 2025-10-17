Biohazard Shares Powerful New Single “S.I.T.F.O.A.”

Home News Steven Taylor October 17th, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Today, hardcore icons Biohazard celebrated the release of their tenth studio album Divided We Fall. The highly anticipated release is not only the band’s first album in over a decade, but marks the return of the band’s classic lineup. To commemorate the release, a new single, “S.I.T.F.O.A.” was also shared. A visualizer for the single can be found on their YouTube channel.

The song’s full name, “Strength in The Face of Adversity,” paints quite a simple picture of the song’s theme – showing resilience in the toughest times. The heavy guitar sets the scene as vocals mention some of the harsh realities of the world, that life isn’t fair and certainly isn’t easy, yet still encourages the listener to fight hard all the same. “This song’s about holding your own when life swings at you,” said vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei, “when everything’s stacked against you, you don’t fold, you fight harder! It’s for everyone who’s been beaten down but came back stronger. Knocked down 9 times, stand up 10! That’s the Biohazard way: strength through struggle, no matter what!” This kind of strength and resilience is, as the name may suggest, a running theme of the new album. Previous tracks like “F**k the System” and “Eyes on Six” also spoke to the struggles of life, with the former taking aim at the powers that be while the latter pushes a message of banding together and unity to find power.

“S.I.T.F.O.A.” is the eight song on Divided We Fall’s 11 song tracklist. Following the album’s release, the band will be taking part in their Divided We Fall Tour, starting on October 23rd and lasting until November 2nd.