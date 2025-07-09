Biohazard and Onyx Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Grisales July 9th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

New York hardcore act Biohazard has announced their Divided We Fall North American tour for fall 2025, joining forces with hip-hop group Onyx for a powerful co-headlining run. The trek will also feature support from heavy newcomers Bayway and Swollen Teeth.

Metal Injection reported that the tour kicks off October 3rd in Pittsburgh, PA and spans over 20 cities across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up on November 2nd in New Haven, CT. The full run includes major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto and more.

This collaboration serves as a reunion of longtime friends. Biohazard and Onyx go way back, having appeared in each other’s videos during the ’90s and famously collaborating on the explosive track “Judgement Night” for the 1993 film soundtrack of the same name. The pairing is a nod to a legacy of genre-blending.

This tour comes on the heels of major news for Biohazard fans: the band has released “Forsaken,” their first new single in over 10 years. The track, already a fan-favorite during their recent European and UK headlining tour, gives a preview of their highly anticipated upcoming album. The track was also accompanied by a music video directed by Billy Graziadei, which was filmed on tour as the band debuted the song to packed crowds across Europe.

While speaking on the track, bassist and vocalist Evan Seinfeld shared, “We shot this video in Amsterdam, at Melkweg, an iconic venue where Biohazard first made our bones in Europe back in the late ’80s and ‘90s … Make sure you’re strapped in and prepare for some real mayhem when our new album drops!”

Biohazard was one of the earliest bands to merge hardcore, metal, punk and hip-hop into a unique fusion. After reuniting their original lineup in 2023, the Brooklyn-born group has been experiencing a powerful return, recently headlining the opening night of the legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest.

TOUR DATES:

10/3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving

10/3 – Princeton, AL – Furnace Fest 2025

10/4 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi Annex

10/5 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

10/7 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheeler’s

10/8 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10/13 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/16 – Denver, CO – Gothic

10/18 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/21 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

10/22 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater

10/23 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot

10/25 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/29 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

10/31 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

11/1 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

11/2 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s