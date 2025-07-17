Biohazard Announce New Album Divided We Fall For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “F**k the System”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2025 - 12:49 PM

Today, Brooklyn hardcore band Biohazard has announced Divided We Fall, which is their first studio album in over a decade, will be out on October 17, through BLKIIBLK. Reuniting the original lineup, the album delivers a blistering statement of unity in chaos. The album captures Biohazard at their most raw, relentless and unifying.

The record blends the band’s unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal and streetwise groove with a sharpened edge for a fractured modern world delivering a powerful reminder of why Biohazard has remained one of the most vital and influential bands in heavy music.

While talking about the album, guitarist Bobby Hambel says: “We are really excited to finally have the classic Biohazard lineup back together in the studio. This album has been a long time coming and the record is straight from our hearts. We can’t wait for everybody to hear it and to head out and play these new songs live. See you out there!”

To help celebrate the album announcement, the band has released a new single, “F**k the System,” which is accompanied by a music video that sees Biohazard performing the ditty in black and white. While talking about the song, vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei says: “F**k the System’ is Biohazard calling it like it is. The powers that be have us at odds and beefin’ with each other while they sit back and cash in.”

The artist adds: “It’s no accident the world’s burnin’ in front of our eyes. It’s all divide and control, while they keep us divided by politics, class, race, all of it and have us out here fighting each other, they’re pulling the strings. ‘F**k the System’ is our war cry about the state of the world with no sugarcoated bullshit.”

Divided We Fall Track List

1. F**k the System

2. Forsaken

3. Eyes on Six

4. Death of Me

5. Word to the Wise

6. Fight to be Free

7. War Inside Me

8. S.I.T.F.O.A.

9. Tear Down the Walls

10. I Will Overcome

11. Warriors