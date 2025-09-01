Sepultura To Release New Four Song EP In 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 2:42 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, with their farewell tour still continuing across the globe, Brazilian metal icons Sepultura are preparing one final gift for fans, which is a brand-new four-song EP that set for release in 2026. The upcoming project will mark the first recorded output with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who joined the band in 2024 following the sudden departure of longtime percussionist Eloy Casagrande to Slipknot.

During his a new interview at this year’s Mystic Festival, guitarist Andreas Kisser revealed the project: “We recorded four new songs with Greyson on drums. I don’t think nobody knows that, but there we go. We have four new songs, and we have the intention, next year, to release an EP, just to celebrate this momentum. It’s original songs that we worked [out]. It’s already recorded and everything, and we’re taking our time, really, to see where it’s gonna be the good time to do it.”

The guitarist adds: “We did it in our time with no rush. There’s no names [for the songs]. We can decide that later. We’re still mixing the material — no rush. And it’s great. Because of the farewell [tour] idea, we can do that as well, to plan something like that, or not plan something like that, plan as less that we can to really to challenge ourselves artistically to work something like that.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette