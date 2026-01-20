Brandi Carlile Announces ‘Echoes Through The Canyon’ Weekend For May 2026 Featuring I’m With Her, Bonnie Raitt & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 6:00 PM

Today, Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre this spring with her Echoes Through the Canyon weekend on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30. The two-day event will feature Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, I’m With Her and Sara Bareilles, as well as surprise special guests. For tickets and more information, click here.

The upcoming shows find Carlile returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre for the first time since 2023’s sold-out Echoes Through The Canyon weekend, which featured performances from Joni Mitchell, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Annie Lennox and other acts. Known for her electric live shows, Carlile will kick off her The Human Tour next month, including arena dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

Upcoming stops on the tour include New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights, one sold out), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Boston’s TD Garden (sold out), Minneapolis’ Target Center (sold out), London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Paris’ La Seine Musicale and Amsterdam’s AFAS Live among many others.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz