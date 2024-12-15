Melissa Etheridge Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Indigo Girls

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Consequence, Melissa Etheridge has announced tour dates with Indigo Girls for the Spring and Summer of 2025. They will be reuniting for this co-headlining tour and fans couldn’t be more excited. With over 30 cities to perform in, they will begin in Florida at Santa Rosa Beach on January 19 and travel through places such as New York, Illinois, Texas and many more! A good portion of their shows will take place in mainly July and August but don’t worry, there are plenty you can go to through January to October.

They will finish up their tour in Arizona on October 12. Tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster as well as StubHub. The shows from January to April 16 will consist of only Melissa Etheridge. The shows from April 18 to May will consist of Etheridge and Joss Stone, and then from June to July 12, it will solely be the powerful Etheridge again. Finally, from July 25 till the last show of the tour, Etheridge will play with Indigo Girls with one show in California showcasing KT Tunstall.

Melissa Etheridge performed at the festival Stagecoach in 2023 Day 1 where some wonderful photos were taken of her! Fans are excited to see her perform again especially with Indigo Girls. Additionally in January 2023 she paid tribute to a dear friend, David Crosby, by stating “His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

Melissa Etheridge 2025 Tour Dates

01/19 – Santa Rosa Beach, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival

01/21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FTL War Memorial

01/22 – Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

01/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

01/25 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

01/26 – Naples, FL @ Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples

04/04 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

04/05 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

04/06 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

04/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/11 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

04/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

04/14 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

04/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

04/16 – Morgantown, WV @ Lyell B Clay Concert Theatre

04/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock at Etess Arena

04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwood Resort Casino

04/21 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

04/23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

04/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Hall

04/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

04/27 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway

04/29 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

04/30 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

05/02 – Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater

06/19 – Araia, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival 2025

06/21 – Grolloo, NL @ Holland International Blues Festival 2025

06/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

06/26 – München, DE @ Tollwood Festival 2025

06/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

06/28 – Köln, DE @ Palladium Köln

06/30 – Stuttgart, DE @ Beethoven Hall (Beethovensaal)

07/01 – Bremen, DE @ Seebühne Bremen

07/06 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus

07/08 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/09 – Dinslaken, DE @ FANTASTIVAL Dinslaken

07/12 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival 2025

07/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/26 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

07/28 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

07/29 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live

08/01 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

08/03 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

08/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Viña Robles Amphitheatre

08/08 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

08/09 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre Concert Series

08/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park

08/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

08/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/23 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

08/26 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/30 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/13 – Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

09/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

09/20 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

10/07 – Manhattan, KS @ McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University

10/08 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/09 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre