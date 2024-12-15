Melissa Etheridge Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Indigo Girls

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz
According to Consequence, Melissa Etheridge has announced tour dates with Indigo Girls for the Spring and Summer of 2025. They will be reuniting for this co-headlining tour and fans couldn’t be more excited. With over 30 cities to perform in, they will begin in Florida at Santa Rosa Beach on January 19 and travel through places such as New York, Illinois, Texas and many more! A good portion of their shows will take place in mainly July and August but don’t worry, there are plenty you can go to through January to October.
They will finish up their tour in Arizona on October 12. Tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster as well as StubHub. The shows from January to April 16 will consist of only Melissa Etheridge. The shows from April 18 to May will consist of Etheridge and Joss Stone, and then from June to July 12, it will solely be the powerful Etheridge again. Finally, from July 25 till the last show of the tour, Etheridge will play with Indigo Girls with one show in California showcasing KT Tunstall.
Melissa Etheridge performed at the festival Stagecoach in 2023 Day 1 where some wonderful photos were taken of her! Fans are excited to see her perform again especially with Indigo Girls. Additionally in January 2023 she paid tribute to a dear friend, David Crosby, by stating “His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”
Melissa Etheridge 2025 Tour Dates
01/19 – Santa Rosa Beach, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival
01/21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FTL War Memorial
01/22 – Key West, FL @ Key West Theater
01/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
01/25 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
01/26 – Naples, FL @ Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples
04/04 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino
04/05 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
04/06 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
04/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/11 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
04/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
04/14 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
04/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater
04/16 – Morgantown, WV @ Lyell B Clay Concert Theatre
04/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock at Etess Arena
04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwood Resort Casino
04/21 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
04/23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
04/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Hall
04/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
04/27 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway
04/29 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
04/30 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
05/02 – Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater
06/19 – Araia, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival 2025
06/21 – Grolloo, NL @ Holland International Blues Festival 2025
06/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
06/26 – München, DE @ Tollwood Festival 2025
06/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne
06/28 – Köln, DE @ Palladium Köln
06/30 – Stuttgart, DE @ Beethoven Hall (Beethovensaal)
07/01 – Bremen, DE @ Seebühne Bremen
07/06 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus
07/08 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/09 – Dinslaken, DE @ FANTASTIVAL Dinslaken
07/12 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival 2025
07/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/26 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
07/28 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
07/29 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live
08/01 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
08/03 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
08/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Viña Robles Amphitheatre
08/08 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino
08/09 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre Concert Series
08/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park
08/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
08/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/23 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
08/26 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/30 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/13 – Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
09/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
09/20 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/25 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
10/07 – Manhattan, KS @ McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University
10/08 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/09 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino
10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre