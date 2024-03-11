Earl Scruggs Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Tanya Tucker, Marty Stuart & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

Earl Scruggs Music Festival will return to Mill Spring, NC on August 30-September 1 with outstanding talent, supreme amenities and family friendly entertainment. The festival organizers also announced this year’s lineup will include Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Yonder Mountain String Band and many more.

Held annually at Tryon International Equestrian Center, Scruggs Fest has quickly become a beloved tradition among fans of Earl Scruggs, the three-finger banjoist who pioneered one of the most popular musical techniques in history. Along with the aforementioned acts, Scruggs Fest looks forward to welcoming returning hosts Jerry Douglas and The Earls of Leicester, first time guests The Steeldrivers, Mighty Poplar, Lindsay Lou, Miko Marks and nearly a dozen others.

Advance price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of General Admission and VIP packages available. VIP ticket packages include reserved seating in VIP exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces, exclusive merchandise items, complimentary refreshments and more. On site camping and cabin rentals are also available for reservation via the festival website. For more details visit earlscruggsmusicfest.com/.

