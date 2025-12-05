Sara Bareilles Shares New Single “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” Featuring Brandi Carlile

Home News Anthony Salvato December 5th, 2025 - 9:15 AM

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles teamed up with 11 time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile earlier this week for a powerful duet that will premiere in a documentary. “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” is an original track featuring both Bareilles and Carlile on vocals with Bareilles stepping in to play guitar as well on the track.

The new single is an original piece for the upcoming Apple TV documentary Come See Me in the Good Light which released on the same day as the song on Apple TV along with some limited screenings around the country.

The song is typical to the two artists and has a slow pop country song reminiscent of the early 1990s and 2000s with harmonies and a dual track reminiscent to that of the Indigo Girls. The song is solemn and reflective with lyrics containing themes of longing and grief. As Bareilles sings in the opening verse “Grief is the singer in my band”. Carlile enters in at the first chorus to add some beautiful harmonies before tackling the second verse of the song herself.

The song, documentary, and lyrics all are in the memory of late poet and activist Andrea Gibson. Gibson tragically passed over the summer on July 14, at the age of 49 years old after a long bout with ovarian cancer that she unfortunately succumbed to. The lyric video to the song is a touching tribute to Gibson’s memory as it features footage from her treatment while the lyrics are overlaid on screen. What’s more touching is that the lyrics that appear on the screen are handwritten by Gibson’s partner Megan Failey. The track proves to be a strong addition to an already touching story slated to make some waves across streaming this week after release.