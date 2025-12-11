Brandi Carlile Joins Sam Smith For Collaborative Performances Of “Party Of One” & “I’m Not The Only One”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 2:05 PM

On Wednesday, December 10, Oscar-winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith celebrated the final week of their To Be Free: New York City residency at Warsaw, which is one of Brooklyn’s most historic venues. As Smith took to the stage, guests in attendance, which included Anna Wintour, Anne Hathaway and more, were treated to a performance of the artist’s new single, “To Be Free” along with a preview of songs yet to be released, as well as their biggest hits. The evening kicked off with an opening set from the Grammy nominated husband and wife duo, The War and Treaty.

Sam Smith & Brandi Carlile perform “Party Of One” at the Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/pHmR5xZl46 — SmithCharts (@SmithCharts) December 11, 2025

Then, Smith surprised the crowd with two very special guest performances from multi-Grammy Award winning artists Brandi Carlile and Ed Sheeran. Carlile and Smith duetted on Carlile’s song “Party of One”, which features Sam, while Ed joined the artist for a premiere duet performance of their song, “Who We Love”, which appeared on their 2023 album, Gloria. The three artists then joined forces to perform an incredible rendition of Smith’s hit “I’m Not The Only One” to close out an unforgettable night.

Sam Smith performed “I’m Not The Only One” with surprise guests Ed Sheeran & Brandi Carlile at their Brooklyn residency. pic.twitter.com/dDgeKfm83u — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2025