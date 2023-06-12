Brandi Carlile Brings Out Annie Lennox and Lucius to Perform “Why” at the Gorge

Home News Zach Monteiro June 12th, 2023 - 6:08 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Washington-based singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile hosted her fourth annual “Echoes Through the Canyon” music festival outside Seattle over the weekend. With the festivities came Carlile bringing out several artists to perform alongside her, including Annie Lennox and Lucius.

Amongst the myriad musicians that had made an appearance at the festival Friday night included Brandy Clark (who, according to Stereogum, had her newest album produced by Carlile) who appeared on stage to perform her “Dear Insecurity”. Lucius had also joined Carlile on stage to perform “You and Me on the Rock” with the event’s host. Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell would also join Carlile on stage during the main set. It was during the encore when Carlile was performing Annie Lennox’ “Why” when the original singer for the song would come out to join her, along with Lucius making another onstage appearance.

Lennox would later go on to post about the experience on her Instagram, calling it “A glorious event at THE GORGE with Brandi Carlile and her magnificent band of musical brothers and sisters. Love and gratitude to EVERYONE for creating this amazing event!”

The festivities continued the next day with the highly anticipated performance from singer Joni Mitchell; her first announced concert appearance in 20 years. Gathered around with the aforementioned musicians in attendance, Mitchell would go on to perform in her three-hour-long “Joni Jam”.

