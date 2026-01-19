Megadeth Unveil Powerful New Single “Puppet Parade”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 5:18 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, as anticipation continues to grow for Megadeth‘s final studio album, the metal band has added more fuel by releasing the LP’s latest single, “Puppet Parade”, which marks as the fourth single from Megadeth‘s upcoming self-titled album that is due out on January 23. As a whole, “Puppet Parade” is stunning by how the music smacks the background with surging and smooth metal music, while Dave Mustaine‘s vocal performance dazzles the mind with a sharp commanding tone.

The ditty is a follow up to the music video for “Let There Be Shred“, which was released last December. The clip featured Mustaine participating in a mixed martial arts battle alongside live performance footage that highlighted the track’s fretboard ferocity. “When Megadeth started, we said we would be fast and furious…we said so on the flyers we handed out,” Mustaine said. “This song is fast and furious. Know it! It has a very hooky chorus that draws you in and you can’t help but play air guitar and headbang to this one.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson