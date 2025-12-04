Megadeth Announce New Film Megadeth: Behind The Mask For January 2026 Theatrical Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 2:32 PM

Today, metal titans Megadeth has teamed up with Trafalgar Releasing for MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, which is a cinematic legacy event that will debut on screens worldwide on Thursday, January 22, on the eve of the band’s final studio album release on January 23. The film will screen in over 1,000 cinemas across 35 plus countries.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 11, at 6 a.m. PT / 9am ET / 2 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. CET with a trailer available for viewing on the same day. For more information and to sign up for updates, fans can visit here.

In MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, Dave Mustaine pulls back the curtain on 40 years of Megadeth by sharing untold stories of the band’s past and the creative fire that drives them. Interwoven throughout, audiences will get to experience the world premiere of the band‘s new self-titled album in full, which is brought to life with a 40-year retrospective career-spanning interview and Mustaine’s own track-by-track reflections about the band’s final studio album.

This one night only listening event will provide a first-listen to this landmark project. MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK is an immersive celebration of one of the most influential bands in metal history by capturing their legacy, while heralding a powerful new chapter. “This listening event is going to be amazing,” says Mustaine. “ I can’t wait to share it with thousands of my closest friends around the world. I have so much gratitude for everyone who helped bring this film to life, especially you, the fans! Now let’s fire this up and pass the popcorn!”

