Megadeth Share New Trailer For Upcoming Film Megadeth: Behind The Mask

Today, metal band Megadeth and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed the trailer for MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, which is a cinematic legacy event that will debut on screens worldwide Thursday, January 22. Tickets are now on sale for the film that will screen in over 1,000 cinemas across 35+ countries on the eve of the release of the band’s final studio album out January 23. For tickets and more information, click here.

In MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, Dave Mustaine pulls back the curtain on 40 years of Megadeth by sharing untold stories of the band’s past and the creative fire that drives them. Interwoven throughout, audiences will get to experience the world premiere of the band’s new self-titled album in full that is brought to life with a 40-year retrospective career-spanning interview and Mustaine’s own track-by-track reflections about the band’s final studio album.

This one-night-only listening event will provide a first-listen to this landmark project. MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK is an immersive celebration of one of the most influential bands in metal history, capturing their legacy while heralding a powerful new chapter.

