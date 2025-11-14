Megadeth Explore Old School Punk Vibes On New Single & Video “I Don’t Care”

Home News Steven Taylor November 14th, 2025 - 5:01 PM

Thrash metal legends Megadeth are prepping their swansong release, the self-titled album Megadeth set for release this January. Today saw the release of the second single for the band’s coming conclusion, a new track called “I Don’t Care.” The song, complete with a video, can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The video starts with Megadeth lead Dave Mustaine walking down a dark tunnel as a group of skaters shred past him. Mustaine flips the camera off before the track kicks in, set to videos of the skaters performing tricks, tagging the band’s name with graffiti and all sorts of other rebellious acts. The song’s lyrics are suitably rebellious – not a single care for the thought so others, no matter who they are or what they do. The video practically touches upon every image one could conjure up at the first thought of the word “punk.” There’s even a shot of a skateboard grinding across a rink set ablaze. “How many times have you wanted to say this to someone?” Mustaine said, referring to the song’s title. “I know you want to! Deep down inside, if we had the balls, we would tell more people, ‘I don’t care’ more often.”

“Part of the main riff in this track had been floating around in my head since we did TSTD&TD,” Mustaine continued, “so I was pumped to start recording ‘I Don’t Care’ for this LP. I really love the guitar nuances in the track. There is the main rhythm riff, next, a very deliberate down-picking part, next, the octave chords with jump picking on octave notes (while still down-picking!). And the soloing and back and forth between me and Teemu [Mäntysaari] is magnificent!!”

Megadeth is set to send off the band with it’s release on January 23rd, 2026.