The Black Dahlia Murder Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates With The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant & Corpse Pile

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 6:16 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder are still rolling with original guitarist Brian Eschbach, who is taking over on lead vocals after Trevor Strnad’s 2022 death and now, the band has just announced a new round of tour dates for this spring. Support for the tour will be from The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant and Corpse Pile. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Black Dahlia Murder released their first album since Trevor’s death, Servitude, in 2024. Since then, guitarist Brandon Ellis exited the band and TBDM recruited Wes Hauch as their new touring guitarist. As for The Acacia Strain, they are fresh off from releasing one of the best albums of their career, You Are Safe From God Here.

The Black Dahlia Murder Tour Dates

4/2/2026 – Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

4/3/2026 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

4/4/2026 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH * no Disembodied Tyrant

4/5/2026 – Roxian Theatre – McKee Rocks, PA

4/7/2026 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

4/8/2026 – Archer – Allentown, PA

4/10/2026 – The Webster – Hartford, CT

4/11/2026 – The Strand – Providence, RI

4/12/2026 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

4/14/2026 – The Queen – Wilmington, DE

4/15/2026 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

4/17/2026 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

4/18/2026 – Pop’s – Sauget, IL

4/19/2026 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

4/21/2026 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

4/23/2026 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

4/24/2026 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

4/25/2026 – House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

4/26/2026 – UC Theater – Berkeley, CA

4/28/2026 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

4/29/2026 – Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

5/1/2026 – Capitol Theatre – Davenport IA

5/2/2026 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva