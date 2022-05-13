Fans Of The Black Dahlia Murder Petition For Trevor Strnad To Be Recognized During 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 13th, 2022 - 8:14 PM

Each year, the Grammys have a Memorium segment to remember those we’ve lost. That includes musicians, producers, engineers, and more. The majority of the time, memorials are acknowledged for those who created music in multitudes of genres or those who were influential in music history. It’s a sweet and heartfelt event that highlights the importance of everyone in the industry, including supporting roles.

But each year, fans of rock and metal always have to question if the genre is being overlooked. Many influential artists have passed away, but the Grammys haven’t always recognized them. This year, fans are actively trying to get the Academy to recognize more metal artists, particularly the late Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder, who died at the age of 41 on May 10. Strnad was an influential figure in the metal community, and fans are hoping he can be recognized for his work by petitioning to have him included in the Grammys’ next “In Memoriam” on the next broadcast, according to Loudwire.

The petition reads:

“The Grammy Awards have a longstanding blindspot for metal, recently snubbing influential metal figures Joey Jordison (Slipknot) and Jon Zazula (Megaforce Records) from their In Memoriam segment. The metal community just lost a hugely influential and universally loved member, Trevor Strnad, best known as vocalist of The Black Dahlia Murder, as well as for his encyclopedic knowledge of metal and fun-loving, kind spirit.

Grammy producer Ken Winston apologized for leaving people out, and we as a metal community demand — nay, kindly ask as he would want us to — Trevor Strnad’s inclusion in next year’s ceremony.

The outpouring of love seen from the metal community is unparalleled, as Trevor and his band introduced countless people to death metal, thereby altering thousands if not millions of life trajectories. Their music has saved lives directly and indirectly through inspiring others. And at the end of the day (or the end of a show), he was always there with a huge smile to welcome anyone into the community.

I’m sure Trevor likely wouldn’t mind either way, but we as a community beg you to please honour our brother.”

Strnad’s cause of death has not been revealed explicitly, but included with the announcement of his departure was the phone number for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255).

The petition is one influential way to encourage the Grammys to include Strnad during the next segment. Members of Black Dahlia Murder released a statement that described Strnad as “a beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

You can add your name to the petition here.

