The Black Dahlia Murder Postpone Upcoming Tour As Guitarist Brandon Ellis Leaves Band & Vocalist Brian Eschbach Cites Focus On Health

According to brooklynvegan.com, melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder has made the decision to move forward after vocalist Trevor Strnad died in 2022. The band made their decision with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocals and former guitarist Ryan Knight rejoining the band.

The new lineup gave fans 2024’s Servitude but Eschbach just announced that The Black Dahlia Murder are postponing their Latin American dates as he focus on his health and guitarist Brandon Ellis, who joined in 2016, just announced his exit from the band: “I have recently parted ways with The Black Dahlia Murder. I’m grateful for my 9 years spent with this iconic band, and to have had the rare honor of making music with the legendary Trevor Strnad. I’m proud of my contributions to the band’s legacy and of all that we’ve accomplished together. Unfortunately, the time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next.I’d like to thank the fans for the mountains of support they’ve afforded us all over the years, and I wish the band the best in all future endeavors.” said Ellis

