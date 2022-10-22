The Black Dahila Murder’s Late Vocalist Trevor Strnad Featured On New Chelsea Grin Song & Video “Forever Bloom”

Home News Roy Lott October 22nd, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Deathcore band Chelsea Grin has released a new song “Forever Bloom,” which features the late Trevor Strnad from Black Dahlia Murder. Its accompanying music video sees the band having a medieval/dungeons and dragons-themed game night with loads of Mountain Dew. Check it out below.

“‘Forever Bloom’ is a fast-paced song with a whimsical edge to it, paying homage to some of our metal roots,” guitarist Stephen Rutishauser said in a statement. “The video accompaniment should let you know that it isn’t all evil and darkness in the world of metal. Of course, we were very grateful to have our friend Trevor feature on this song — RIP to a legend.”

The song follows their previously released single “The Isnis” and will be featured on the band’s upcoming double release of Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven. Suffer in Hell will drop next month on November 11, while Suffer in Heaven will arrive on March 17. Fans can pre-order the album here.

Chelsea Grin features David Flinn on bass, Nathan Pearson on drums, Stephen Rutishauser on guitar and Tom Barber on vocals. They released their well-received self-titled EP in 2008 and have since put out five LPs, with their last being Eternal Nightmare in 2018.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva