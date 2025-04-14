New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 11:48 AM

Launched back in 1999, NEMHF became a cornerstone of the metal and hardcore scenes by hosting legends like Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Meshuggah and other acts. After a triumphant return in 2023, the festival is set to once again bring the heat with a lineup that includes Lorna Shore, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder and a rare final performance from Bury Your Dead featuring their classic lineup, including Matt Bruso, Mark Costello, Brendan “Slim” MacDonald and Aaron “Bubble” Patrick.

Also performing at the event will be Drain, Sanguisugabogg, Municipal Waste, Madball, Full of Hell, Gideon, Guilt Trip,

Hard Target, Kublai Khan TX, PeelingFlesh, Shadow of Intent, Teeth, Varials and Vomit Forth. For tickets and more information, click here.

“We’ve done this fest over a bunch of formats through the years — two days, three days, you name it,” says co-founder Scott Lee. “This time, it’s one day, but we didn’t cut corners. This lineup is stacked from top to bottom. We’re bringing you the best of the best. All gas, no brakes. Weeeeeee.”

