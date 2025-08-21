The Acacia Strain Share Energetic New Video For “Holy Moonlight”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 21st, 2025 - 3:22 AM

The Acacia Strain just dropped the video for their single “Holy Moonlight,” and it’s exactly what fans hoped for, meaning it’s loud, heavy and intense. The track will be part of their new album, You Are Safe From God Here, which is set for release on October 24 through Rise Records.

Vincent Bennett’s vocals sound furious, cutting through massive guitar riffs and pounding drums. The song feels dark and unsettling, with lyrics that dive into heavy themes like despair and hopelessness. It’s the kind of track that makes you want to bang your head while also feeling the weight of what’s being said.

The video matches the energy perfectly. It’s moody, chaotic and has an almost ritual like vibe that makes the song feel even more intense. The band leans into their style of creating music that isn’t meant to be comfortable, it’s meant to make you feel something uneasy, and this video does exactly that.

This release comes just ahead of their summer tour, which kicks off August 15 in Tampa, FL, and runs through August 23 in Worcester, MA. After their big double album drop last year, The Acacia Strain are showing that they’re not slowing down at all. “Holy Moonlight” is proof that they’re still pushing themselves while giving fans the crushing heaviness they love. With the new album on the horizon, it’s clear the band is ready to deliver one of their most powerful records yet.