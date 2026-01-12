Sleaford Mods Team Up With Aldous Harding For Collaborative New Single “Elitest G.O.A.T”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 12:16 PM

According to NME.com, Sleaford Mods has shared their sizzling new single, “Elitest G.O.A.T.”, which was inspired by the late David Bowie and features a collaboration with Aldous Harding. The ditty is fantastic by how the whole thing gradually builds on a steady and pulsing musical beat. Also, the tune blends together bright-sounding synths with the direct and signature vocals of frontman Jason Williamson. Then, the angst and social critique in the verses are playfully contrasted by the ethereal chorus line from Harding: “Now my life is much better, since I behave the way I never”.

The track is the latest to be released from the upcoming new album, The Demise Of Planet X, which follows track singles “Megaton”, “The Good Life“, “Bad Santa” and “No Touch“. Set for release on January 16, through Rough Trade, the record is the eighth studio album from the Nottingham duo and is available to pre-order here.