Sleaford Mods Share New Single & Video “No Touch” Featuring Sue Tompkins

Today, Sleaford Mods has released their new single “No Touch”, featuring guest vocals from Sue Tompkins, who is the singer of the influential Life Without Buildings. The song is the latest to be taken from Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson’s forthcoming new album, The Demise Of Planet X, which will be released in full on January 16, 2026.

The video for the single was shot on location in Dartford, close to the childhood home of director Andrea Arnold. The Academy Award winner behind films including American Honey, Bird and Wuthering Heights, Arnold has brought her vision to “No Touch” by creating a unique performance video that blends together the band and Tompkins with a mix of extras and Kent locals.

“I had such a lovely day making the video with the Sleafords and Sue Tompkins,” explains Arnold. “The shoot reminded me of days out to Margate with my family. It was bonkers, chaotic and funny and we got chips on the way home! I had such a good time working with them all. Although we all do different things, we were all somehow connected. Our work and lives all intermingled. Lovely.”

Recorded at Invada Studios in Bristol, Jason and Sue traded lyrical ideas through a voice note, which were then put to Andrew’s minimal beats and music box-like motif, revealing a charming and almost playful quality to the duo’s music. “Sue sent me some crude voice notes with some ideas she’d done in her kitchen, which I thought were brilliant,” explains Williamson, who was introduced to the Life Without Buildings vocalist by Jeannette Lee and Geoff Travis at Rough Trade Records.