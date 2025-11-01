Sleaford Mods Share Dark New Video For “The Good Life” Featuring Gwendoline Christie & Big Special

Home News Leila Franco November 1st, 2025 - 9:07 PM

Special for halloween, Sleaford Mods have released a special ‘dark themed’ video of their new single “The Good Life.” The new video, dubbed the “blackout edition,” reimagines the original one-take performance in a haunting, high-intensity reshoot directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Ben Wheatley. Visually, the video is chaotic. Bathed in a cold blue tint and punctuated by flashing lights, the camera moves quickly between close-ups. The effect is hypnotic and unnerving, perfectly matching the song’s energy.

“The Good Life,” taken from the band’s forthcoming album The Demise of Planet X (out January 16th), sees Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson join forces with East Midlands band Big Special and actress Gwendoline Christie, marking her musical debut. Christie, best known for her commanding screen presence, brings a ghostly charisma to the track, her spoken passages and expressions adding a haunting edge to the video. “Sleaford Mods have been the soundtrack to some of the peaks of my existence,” Christie shared, reflecting on her collaboration with the duo. “We talked for about an hour and a half when Gwendoline first arrived at the studio, she’s such an engaging, interesting person,” continues Williamson “our manager thought [‘The Good Life’] needed another voice and that was around the time that Gwendoline and I first started talking online, so it was really serendipitous.”

Musically, the song has Sleaford Mods’ trademark bite of pulsing beats, gritty minimalism and of course Williamson’s edgy delivery. With its distorted energy and dark humor, “The Good Life (Blackout Edition)” captures the spirit of the season and delivers a sharp, unsettling portrait of life’s contradictions.