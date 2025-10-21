Sleaford Mods Announce New Album The Demise Of Planet X For January 2026 Release, Share New Song & Video “The Good Life”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 7:49 PM

Sleaford Mods will release their new album, The Demise of Planet X, on January 16, through Rough Trade Records. Boasting the duo’s most varied and expressive musical approach so far, The Demise of Planet X charts, critiques and satirizes our times, while offering a universal cry of anger and release of energy that pushes against the encroaching cultural darkness. The album contemplates the world coming to an end not with a big bang, but in a slowly rising tide of irritating mundanity and strikes back with vivid sonics, acerbic words, enveloping atmospheres and an engaging wit.

“The Demise of Planet X represents a life lived under immense uncertainty, shaped by mass trauma,” declares frontman Jason Williamson. “When we wrote the last album, it was about stagnation, a country that felt like a lifeless corpse. Three years later, that corpse has been split open by war, genocide, and the lingering psychological fallout of Covid whilst social media has mutated into a grotesque, twisted form of digital engineering. It feels like we’re living among the ruins. A multi-layered abomination etched into our collective psyche.”

First single, ‘The Good Life,” captures this mix of public and personal apocalypse, as Andrew Fearn’s urgent beats and enticing melodies combine with Williamson’s machine gun diction to chart the impact of some of the Sleaford Mods’ frontman’s more infamous comments on the current music scene.

“The Good Life’ talks about slagging bands off and the joy and misery that causes me. I’m asking myself why am I slagging bands off? Why is it a continuing thing with me? My inner voices are brought to life by Gwendoline and Big Special, debating that internal tension between me enjoying a good life or submitting to the mayhem,” explains Williamson.

The Demise of Planet X Track List

1. The Good Life (feat. Gwendoline Christie + Big Special)

2. Double Diamond

3. Elitest G.O.A.T. (feat. Aldous Harding)

4. Megaton

5. No Touch (feat. Sue Tompkins)

6. Bad Santa

7. The Demise Of Planet X

8. Don Draper

9. Gina Was

10. Shoving the Images

11. Flood the Zone (feat. Liam Bailey)

12. Kill List (feat. Snowy)

13. The Unwrap