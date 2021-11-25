The Bug and Jason Williamson Share Two New Collaborative Singles “Treetop” and “Stoat”

Home News Skyler Graham November 25th, 2021 - 7:51 PM

In August, The Bug release his album Fire, and is already sharing new music. He recently shared the singles “Treetop” and “Stoat,” both of which feature Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods. “Treetop” draws upon the video game sounds that have become popular with the rise of hyperpop, while maintaining the beats and lyrical rhythms of rap. The flow doesn’t change much throughout the song, but its repetitiveness makes it more catchy. “Stoat” moves into a slightly faster flow and adds a violin-based instrumental track that creates a slightly eerie tone.





“Both Stoat and Treetop tread the usual path lyrically for me, nonsense mixed in with little micro story’s of whatever,” Williamson said in a press release. “Excuses to get out frustrations and anger.”

Earlier this year, The Bug worked with Moor Mother on “Vexed,” one track from Fire that has been described as “straightforward, in your face and unapologetic.” Prior to this release the dubstep artist also shared “Pressure” featuring Flowdan, which “feels like a throwback to old-school DMZ dubstep tracks, with slow, dark bass infused tones and spacious tempos that are greeted by Flowdan’s rapping.”

Sleaford Mods has also released music this year: in January, they shared their latest album Spare Ribs, which contained the angsty electro-punk energy necessary for these latest tracks.