Orbital Announces New Album Optical Delusion For February 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Dirty Rat” Featuring Sleaford Mods

Home News Roy Lott October 22nd, 2022 - 2:13 PM

Electronic music duo Orbital have collaborated with Sleaford Mods on their latest single “Dirty Rat”. The song will be on Orbital’s upcoming album Optical Delusion, set for release on February 17.

“This track is a giant capital letter,” says Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll. “Like in the Book of Kells, where the very first letter always gets the big treatment from the monk when he’s doing his illustrated borders. It’s got that old school dance music vibe with bits of Cabaret Voltaire in there, even bits of The Shamen. It’s a little bit punk rock, nice and loud. A really refreshing, ‘wake up’ kind of track. And Jason is just brilliant!” Check it out below.

“I guess it’s about telling people to take responsibility for their own actions,” adds Phil Hartnoll. “You know, all these politicians don’t come from out of nowhere. Somebody keeps voting them in. So who might that be…?”

Optical Delusion features ten tracks and has collaborations with The Mediaeval Babes, Penelope Isles, Anna B Savage and The Little Pest. It follows their 2018 album Monsters Exit

The Pentaverate with Mike Myers, “We had the best fun working with Mike Myers and Tim Kirkby on this show. They really let us off the leash to do our thing. It was a great collaboration,” Hartnoll stated. Orbital noted it as One of their favorite parts of the show. “Dirty Rat” follows their previously released song “ Bruce’s Plan ” as part of the Netflix showwith Mike Myers, “We had the best fun working with Mike Myers and Tim Kirkby on this show. They really let us off the leash to do our thing. It was a great collaboration,” Hartnoll stated. Orbital noted it as One of their favorite parts of the show.