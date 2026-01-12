Dropkick Murphys Pay Tribute To Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge With New Video For “The Big Man”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 11:59 AM

Providing a bit of an escape from all the chaos in the world, Dropkick Murphys has released a comical video for their song, “The Big Man.” The music video is a hysterical and heartfelt ode to the band’s longtime friend Fletcher Dragge from Pennywise, who is one of punk rock’s biggest characters. The animated clip is mixed with performance footage from Dropkick Murphys’ shows around the world, including scenes from the band’s recent tours with Pennywise.

“The Big Man” video features character design and storyboarding by Adam Murphy and animation by Black Balloon Media. The song and video marks the final release from Dropkick Murphys’ acclaimed 2025 For The People album. While discussing the song, Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey told Stereogum: “We go way back with him [Fletcher], from ’90s Warped Tours to spending a lot of time with Pennywise on the road in the last few years. He’s got so many stories. We’ve witnessed many of the stories. But for every crazy thing he does, he does really nice things for people, too. We just thought it would be a fun thing to do, to acknowledge him.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock