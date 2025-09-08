Dropkick Murphys Share Powerful New Single & Video “Chesterfields And Aftershave”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 11:59 AM

Today, Dropkick Murphys have released a new single and video from their powerful and poignant For The People album. Following the success of the track “Who’ll Stand With Us?,” which is a call to stand together against divisiveness and inequality, the new single and video for “Chesterfields And Aftershave” pay tribute to singer and founder Ken Casey’s late grandfather who was an important role model in his life.

The video, directed by Jon Vulpine, features evocative vignettes that follows a young Casey and demonstrates the steadying influence his late grandfather had on his childhood. The video includes historical television clips of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics games that the artist watched with his grandfather when he was a child, as well as a clip from the Red Sox 2004 World Series-clinching victory referenced in the song, thanks to the help of the MLB, NHL and the NBA.

The video culminates with the song’s refrain: “I hope I’d make you proud” as Casey‘s grandfather watches on in spirit, while the Dropkick Murphys perform the song at their recent free show for the Quincy 400 celebration that is just a mile up the road from where the band formed in 1996.

“My father died when I was young and my grandfather raised me. He passed away before the band got going. I hope my grandfather would’ve really liked the message that we carry in our music because he’s the one that ingrained a lot of those beliefs in me. I hope I would’ve made him proud and I hope the band would’ve made him proud.” said Casey.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock