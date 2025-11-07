Dropkick Murphys Share Powerful New Video For “A Hero Among Many”

Home News Steven Taylor November 7th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

Today, American Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys shared a video for the track “A Hero Among Many.” The track, a bonus track off the recent digital release of their For The People album, pays tribute to volunteer firefighter Welles Crowther who lost his life rescuing people from the Twin Towers during the 9/11 attacks. The video, which can be found on the band’s YouTube channel, serves to further honor Crowther’s heroic actions.

The video features footage from the day and photos of Crowther interspliced with the band’s performance. Texts helps to give context to the story of Crowther, including the origins of his nickname as “The Man In The Red Bandana” and his actions that day. Despite the underlying tragedy of the story, the Dropkick Murphys opt to take the story in an inspirational and uplifting light – honoring Crowther as a hero, an inspiration for others and as one who lives on in the memory of those he’d saved. Lyrics describe him as selfless, a survivor and of course a “hero among many.” Clips further along in the video showcase many of these actions that honored Crowther, such as news articles and a Boston college football team’s uniform design inspired by his bandana. Vocalist Ken Casey stated “We are happy this song can bring attention to the actions of a real life hero who gave his own life to help others.”

Though they may be known most for the Celtic aspect of their music, the Dropkick Murphys have always been versed in American affairs as well. For The People itself featured heavy themes of activism and protest against injustices, and a notable incident earlier this year had Casey calling out a fan wearing a MAGA hat at a concert.