Punk In The Park Worcester Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Bad Religion, Pennywise, Dwarves & More

Punk In The Park’s Worcester performance has released its 2025 lineup. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at the Palladium Outdoors. Some punk bands set to perform include Bad Religion, Pennywise and Face to Face. The event is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions and will also showcase different craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers for those 21+. Bad Religion, Pennywise and Face to Face have also performed at Punk In Park in Colorado and Arizona early this year.

Bad Religion, formed in 1980, has remained a staple band in the punk genre. Their songs cover numerous topics such as religion, politics, media and society using their lyrics as a form of activism. After 40-plus years of releases and performances, the band is considered one of the most successful punk rock bands. Pennywise, formed in 1988, also use song as a way of activism while their lyrics have positive and resilient messaging. The 2018 album, Never Gonna Die, was their latest musical release. Fans will be excited to see this band back on the familiar Punk In the Park stage.

Other veteran Punk In the Park performers include Propagandhi and Face to Face. Both bands have performed at Punk In the Park festivals, but never at the same location together. Fans will be excited to have an iconic lineup in Worcester this fall.

General admission tickets start at $59.99, not including fees. There is also a VIP tier starting at $149. Guests can also pay an extra $15 for an exclusive craft beer sampling. Food will also be available to purchase from multiple vendors. More information is available on the Punk In The Park socials, @punkintheparkfest on Instagram. Below is the complete list of performers.

Bad Religion

Pennywise

Propagandhi

Face To Face

Comeback Kid

Adolescents

Guttermouth

Dwarves

Poli Van Dam

The Rins

and more TBD

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock