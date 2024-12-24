Dawes Shares New Holiday Single “Christmas Tree In The Window”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 10:41 AM

Today, acclaimed California rock band Dawes are giving fans a holiday gift with premiere of their very special new single, “Christmas Tree in the Window,” which is available everywhere now on Dead Ringers through Secretly Canadian Distribution. The song is lovely by how the instrumentation fills the air with a elegant vive, while the vocal performance harmonically sings out the lyrics.

While talking is about “Christmas Tree in the Window,” Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith said it is “a song about the spirit of Christmas making someone decide to be a better person,” says Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith. “It’s been easy to get cynical about the holiday season as I’ve gotten older, but there are still moments when a song, a decoration, or a special moment can bring all the magic back. This song is obviously a ridiculous example of that feeling, but hopefully still an experience we can all relate to at its core.”

“Christmas Tree in the Window” follows last month’s release of Dawes’ acclaimed ninth studio album, Oh Brother, which is available everywhere now on exclusive split-color vinyl, as well as an array of deluxe Oh Brother bundles, are available through the Dawes online store.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford