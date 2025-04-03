Dawes Shares New Rendition Of “Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena)”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2025 - 6:46 PM

Today, California rock band Dawes have shared “Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena),” which is a very special version of their classic track that is newly produced by Mike Viola with the help of friends Andrew Bird and Alan Hampton. Proceeds from the track will benefit MusiCares relief efforts in the wake of January’s devastating Southern California wildfires. To contribute to MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, or if you or someone you know needs help, please visit here.

Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith are among the many Los Angeles area residents whose lives were shattered by the wildfires’ unprecedented destruction. Taylor lost his studio, most of the band’s musical gear and equipment, while Griffin and their parents all lost their homes.

Dawes immediately went to work supporting MusiCares efforts to assist fellow musicians affected by the fires by visiting ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Time Spent in Los Angeles,” which was originally found on their 2011 sophomore album, Nothing Is Wrong.

“We were asked to perform on Jimmy Kimmel within a week of both of our properties burning in Altadena,” said Goldsmith. “Griffin lost his house and I lost our studio. We decided to play a ballad version of ‘Time Spent in Los Angeles.’ The song means all sorts of different things to us now.”

The artist adds: “After that live performance it became clear we would want a proper studio recording of the version for posterity and to maybe even raise a little more money for MusiCares. So we hit up our fellow Angelenos Andrew Bird and Alan Hampton and recorded this live in one take at our old friend Mike Viola’s house studio in Echo Park. I feel like this is the version of this song that we’re gonna be playing for a long time to come.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford