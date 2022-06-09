Dawes and Bahamas Announces Summer 2022 Special Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas June 9th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

The Los Angeles based folk-rock band Dawes has teamed up with the Canadian indie-folk musician Bahamas to announce a brand new co-headlining Summer tour. Entitled An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas, the tour is set to take place between early and late September.

In the co-headlined tour, we will see unique performances from the two acts, with Bahamas joining Dawes as a musician on their show, as well as Dawes acting a backing band for Bahamas. For details about tickets, see the band’s website here.

The tour will kick off with a show in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Bijou Theatre on September 7. After this, the two acts will proceed to offer a series of 13 shows, hitting areas including Richmond, Winston-Salem, Charleston, Wilmington, Baltimore. Patchogue, Toronto, Hammondsport, Columbus, Iowa City, Bloomington, Lexington, concluding with a show in Memphis, Tennessee on September 23. All shows performed in the tour will take place in the US, with the exception of the show in Toronto, Canada. See the tour flyer and full list of tour dates below.

An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas Tour Dates

9/7 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

9/8 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

9/9 – Winston-Salem, NC – Gears and Guitars

9/10 – Charleston, SC – The Windjammer

9/11 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

9/13 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

9/14 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

9/16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/17 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Vineyards

9/18 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

9/19 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre

9/21 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

9/22 – Lexington, KY – The Burl Outdoors

9/23 – Memphis, TN – Levitt Shell

This co-headlined tour comes in the middle of Dawes’ Summer 2022 tour, with dates scheduled to last from mid-June to late September. The tour intends to act in support of the band’s upcoming album Misadventures Of Doomscroller. Bahamas has also recently offered a Winter tour that concluded in January of 2022.