New Order Joined By The Killers’ Brandon Flowers For “Bizarre Love Triangle” During Salt Lake City Show

According to nme.com, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers joined New Order on stage in Salt Lake City for a version of “Bizarre Love Triangle.” New Order was headlining the first night of the 2025 edition of Kilby Block Party in the Utah State Fairpark on, May 15, when they brought out the Killers frontman.

From there, New Order and Flowers went on to play an extended version of the band’s classic 1986 track, with Flowers taking on lead vocals just as he did when Bernard Sumner joined The Killers at London’s O2 back in November 2017, as well as at Manchester shows in 2013 and 2015.

Writing on Instagram after the show, New Order said: “It was great to catch up with our friend @brandonflowers in Salt Lake City when he joined the band to sing Bizarre Love Triangle at @kilbyblockparty.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman