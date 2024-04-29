Vampire Weekend Covers Bob Dylan’s “When He Returns” & Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart” During New Orleans Jazz Festival Set

Home News James Reed April 29th, 2024 - 4:36 PM

Vampire Weekend covered Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen during their performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 27. Their set included first-time-ever covers of Dylan’s “When He Returns,” which was first released on his 1979 album Slow Train Coming, as well as Springsteen’s 1980 hit “Hungry Heart.”

It was the band’s first show without bassist Chris Baio since 2006, after he came down with an illness. “Folks, I’m laid out in bed with the flu today,” he wrote on Instagram, “and will be missing a vw show for the first time since fall of 2006.”

The band released their fifth studio album Only God Was Above Us earlier this month and played a special weekend one performance at Coachella which saw them invite Paris Hilton onstage during their set for a game of cornhole.

Vampire Weekend was replaced with Kid Cudi for a surprise weekend two set. Towards the end of his set, Cudi attempted to hop off the stage into the pit below but did not successfully stick his landing which caused him to break his foot and get carried out prior to the end of his scheduled performance time. Cudi later announced that he would need to cancel his upcoming tour dates to give himself time to recover from the injury.