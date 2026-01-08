Cro-Mags Share New Re-Recorded Version Of “Hard Times” To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2026 - 2:49 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, a freshly re-recorded version of the Cro-Mags classic track “Hard Times” has arrives just in time for the 40th anniversary of the hardcore band‘s The Age Of Quarrel debut album. This version, dubbed the “Wired for Chaos Session”, also celebrates the recently released documentary film of the same name based on the life and career of Cro-Mags founder and frontman Harley Flanagan.

During a December 13, 2025 question and answer session at Generation Records in New York City, Flanagan spoke about the decision to re-record some of the band’s music for inclusion in Harley Flanagan: Wired For Chaos, which charts his tumultuous life and survival. He said: “That’s why you’ll see in a lot of films, you’ll hear re-recordings of songs. And you’ll be, like, ‘Why did they do that shit?’And more often than not, it’s because it was too fucking complicated to get the rights or too expensive.”

The artist adds: “So we wound up in a situation. Obviously most people here don’t know and don’t care, so I’m not gonna bore you with the history of the Cro-Mags madness and legal drama over the first two albums, which we’ve never still gotten paid for. But the one thing I will say is this: we did have the opportunity to get the shit back, and it just would’ve required me and some of the other bandmembers coming to the table and saying, ‘Yo, guys, let’s get this shit back and just do something with it and all get paid.’ And the other guys were just too — I don’t know, man. They wouldn’t come to the table and have that conversation. So, more or less because of that, I was left with no choice but re-recording some of the songs.”