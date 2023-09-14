Cro-Mags’ Harley Flanagan Details Altercation At Recent Show: “I Actually Got Sliced With A Razor”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 12:09 PM

According to Loudwire.com, Cro-Mags‘s bassist and vocalist Harley Flanagan claims he was allegedly “sliced with a razor or something” and allegedly sprayed with pepper spray before the band’s show at the Cafe 611 in Frederick, Maryland on September 12.

However, a group accused Flanagan of allegedly instigating the alleged altercation by claiming the singer and his team allegedly threatened, allegedly assaulted and allegedly robbed them.

In an Instagram posted on September 13, Flanagan stated: “A few people that everyone thought was with one of the bands, but turned out not to be caused a ruckus and one of them pulled out-mace by the merch table. I got sprayed my son got sprayed everybody in the room was gasping.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harley Flanagan (@realharleyflanagan)

The artist explains: “My eyes were burning and snot was coming out of my nose and I couldn’t see. I didn’t realize I was cut till I got to the hotel I just thought my pants got torn. I’m still not sure exactly how or why it all started.”

Flanagan claims that, “Two of them had ski masks on and were selling magazines and stuff this is why we all thought they were in or with one of the bands.” He continues, “These assholes obviously came to the show for problems because they had mace, a stun gun type baton and they dropped a bag that had a suture kit with stitches, needles and iodine in it so they must’ve been expecting something you don’t walk around with stuff like that. … I had to play the set with my eyes and skin burning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harley Flanagan (@realharleyflanagan)

However, an Instagram Story that was captured in a screenshot by Lambgoat, shows Destroy stating that they were invited to do an interview but claims that their editor/photographer experienced alleged unwanted advances. They went on to claim that their lives were allegedly threatened and that someone allegedly threatened to allegedly break their editor’s arm. They also claimed that Flanagan allegedly brandished a knife and allegedly stole money. They also claim that they were allegedly attacked from all sides and that the editor was allegedly pinned down. They went on to allege that 6 people allegedly beat another editor while he was on the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destroy (@destroyzine)