Trailer Drops For New Documentary About Cro-Mags’ Harley Flanagan

Sydney Cook November 17th, 2024 - 4:21 PM

A new documentary titled “Wired For Chaos” featuring the story about Cro-Mags‘ Harley Flanagan was released on Thursday.

Directed by Rex Miller, the film will dive into Flanagan’s life story, exploring both his impact on the punk scene and the controversies surrounding him.

Interviews with Flea, Ice-T, Henry Rollins, Michael Imperioli, and others can be featured in “Wired For Chaos.”

Karen McMullen describes the documentary: “From his harsh childhood on the burnt-out Lower East Side, musician Harley Flanagan burst onto the Punk scene at age 11 as drummer for his aunt’s band, the Stimulators. The fierce founder of the Cro-Mags tells his inconceivable story, with interviews from hard rockers and icons Flea, Henry Rollins, Michael Imperioli and surprising guests. Featuring gritty footage of NYC’s downtown 70s/80s music scene, this passionate film showcases Harley’s against-the-odds transformation from chaos to peace, driven by music, family, Martial Arts and personal growth.”

Watch the trailer for “Wired For Chaos” below.