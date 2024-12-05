Danzig Announces 2025 West Coast Tour Dates With Down, Abbath & Cro-Mags

Home News Will Close December 5th, 2024 - 3:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Legendary heavy metal band Danzig, fronted by iconic vocalist Glenn Danzig, has announced a 2025 West Coast tour featuring an all-star lineup of supporting acts. Joining Danzig on this highly anticipated trek are Down, the sludge metal supergroup led by Philip Anselmo; Norwegian black metal powerhouse Abbath, led by former Immortal frontman Abbath Doom and hardcore punk veterans Cro-Mags.

The tour kicks off in March of 2025 and will wind its way through major cities on the west coast before concluding. This series of shows promises to deliver a dynamic mix of metal and punk energy, appealing to fans across genres. Blabbermouth reports that exact venues will be announced later in the week.

Danzig has built a reputation as one of metal’s most enduring and influential acts, known for their dark, brooding sound and Glenn Danzig’s commanding stage presence. The band is expected to perform a mix of their classic hits such as “Mother” and “How the Gods Kill,” alongside fan favorites from their extensive catalog.

Supporting act, Down will bring their unique blend of Southern sludge and groove metal to the stage, while Abbath is set to unleash a storm of frostbitten black metal. The inclusion of Cro-Mags adds an extra layer of raw energy, with their legendary status in the hardcore punk scene.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, December 8, 2024, through major ticketing platforms. With such a stellar lineup, fans are encouraged to secure their spots early as these shows are expected to sell out quickly.

The announcement comes as somewhat as a surprise as Glenn Danzig had gone on record to say he is done with touring back in 2022 in an interview with Revolver.

For more information on tour dates, venues, and ticket availability, visit the official Danzig website or follow the band on social media.

