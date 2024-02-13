Helmet Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Cro-Mags

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to brooklynvegan.com, Helmet has announced spring tour dates in support of LEFT and joining the band will be special guests Cro-Mags. The tour kicks off on April 14 in Detroit before wrapping up on May 18 in Pittsburgh. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting helmetmusic.com.

Look Left Tour Dates

4/14 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

4/15 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

4/16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

4/18 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

4/21 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

4/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/23 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

4/25 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

4/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

4/30 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

5/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios

5/3 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

5/4 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

5/5 – Houston, TX – The Secret Group

5/7 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

5/9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

5/10 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

5/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

5/14 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

5/15 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

5/16 – Boston, MA – Middle East – Downstairs

5/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

5/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

Photo Credit: Marv Watson