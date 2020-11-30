Cro-Mags Ominous New Song “2020” from Upcoming EP

Home News Aaron Grech November 30th, 2020 - 3:53 PM

Cro-Mags have debuted “2020,” their first song from their upcoming EP Cro-Mags 2020, which is set to be released digitally on December 11, 2020, with a physical release set for early 2021. This song is one of among six new tracks that are set to recap the tumultuous year, which was noted for the COVVID-19 pandemic and calls for racial justice.

“2020” is a hard hitting track, with aggressive drums, ferocious harsh vocals and plenty of gritty breakdowns which capture the chaotic nature of the year. The latter half of the track is greeted by eclectic guitar solos, that spiral out of control by the song’s end.

“After months of confinement, with a political climate unlike any I have ever seen in my lifetime, many have lost their minds and turned on each other,” Cro-Mags frontman Harley Flanagan stated in a press release. “Everything has become polarized and extreme. I am hoping we can take something positive from this experience forward with us into the future. I know I will.”

This will be the second project released by the band who debuted In The Beginning back in June of this year. This project was supported by the track “The Final Test” and the instrumental “Between Wars,” which was accompanied by a music video.

The Cro-Mags have been extremely active for the past couple of years, releasing From the Grave and Don’t Give In, which ended a 19 year recording hiatus. These projects redeveloped the band’s sound while staying true to the hardcore punk roots which helped give them notoriety.

Cro-Mags 2020 track list

1. Age Of Quarantine

2. 2020

3. Life On Earth

4. Violence and Destruction

5. Chaos In The Streets

6. Cro-Fusion