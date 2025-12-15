Wet Leg Share Fun New Video For “Pokemon”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2025 - 5:51 PM

photo credit: Owen Ela

Wet Leg is back with a new video for “pokemon” and it feels like a natural next step for a band that keeps finding smart, strange ways to talk about love. The track comes from their sophomore album moisturizer, which has already earned three GRAMMY nominations and plenty of praise for pushing their sound forward without losing their sense of fun.

“pokemon” sounds restless and emotionally charged. Jagged guitars bounce over a tight, driving rhythm while Rhian Teasdale sings. The song moves quickly through different shades of feeling, from infatuation and desire to insecurity and obsession. It is playful and captures how love can feel thrilling and overwhelming at the same time. Like much of moisturizer, it leans into intensity rather than irony.

The video, directed by Elliott Arndt of Faux Real, takes that emotional push and turns it into something surreal. It stars Alice Longyu Gao as someone in a relationship with a giant egg, treating it as a partner rather than an object. She carries it, cares for it, and seems deeply tied to it, even as the situation becomes increasingly strange. The egg works as a visual metaphor for attachment, something fragile and consuming that demands constant attention. The result is funny, awkward, and unexpectedly tender.

Fresh off a run of UK shows including a standout night at the Royal Albert Hall, Wet Leg are clearly in confident form. With “pokemon,” they show once again that they can balance sharp songwriting with left field ideas, making music that feels weird yet good, and very much their own.